Priyanka Gandhi's Call to Bihar Women: Seek Respect, Not Doles

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday appealed to the women of Bihar not to be swayed by pre-election doles offered by the NDA government. She accused the BJP-led coalition of being solely focused on securing votes, whereas her party aims to offer them respect and genuine welfare.

Speaking at a 'Mahila Samvad' event at the party's state headquarters, Vadra called on women to scrutinize the intentions of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Highlighting the government's recent disbursement to women under a state scheme, she pointed out the lack of continuity in such offerings beyond elections.

Vadra asserted that her party intends to provide respect and justice for women, promising land to landless families registered under a female member's name and replicating Rajasthan's medical insurance scheme in Bihar. She also reiterated her 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign for female political empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)