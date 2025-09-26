Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Call to Bihar Women: Seek Respect, Not Doles

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior Congress leader, addressed women in Bihar, urging them to see beyond the election doles offered by the BJP-led NDA. She emphasized the need for respect and warned of rising crimes against women, promoting Congress's land and insurance proposals as part of their welfare agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:52 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday appealed to the women of Bihar not to be swayed by pre-election doles offered by the NDA government. She accused the BJP-led coalition of being solely focused on securing votes, whereas her party aims to offer them respect and genuine welfare.

Speaking at a 'Mahila Samvad' event at the party's state headquarters, Vadra called on women to scrutinize the intentions of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Highlighting the government's recent disbursement to women under a state scheme, she pointed out the lack of continuity in such offerings beyond elections.

Vadra asserted that her party intends to provide respect and justice for women, promising land to landless families registered under a female member's name and replicating Rajasthan's medical insurance scheme in Bihar. She also reiterated her 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign for female political empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

