Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Real Change Ahead of Bihar Polls

In a compelling rally in Bihar, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised Rahul Gandhi as a 'true patriot' who embarked on a 4,000-kilometer walk to engage with the nation's citizens. Vadra's remarks were made ahead of the state's upcoming assembly polls.

During the rally, Vadra criticized the ruling NDA government, accusing the BJP of focusing solely on electoral victories and maintaining power through divisive politics. She asserted that the BJP has manipulated caste and religious sentiments to serve its interests.

Vadra's speech, initiated in the local Bhojpuri dialect, resonated with the crowd, emphasizing the necessity of real change amidst continuing hardships. Her visit underscores the Congress party's strategic approach as the INDIA bloc prepares to contest the NDA in the upcoming elections.

