Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Real Change Ahead of Bihar Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lauds her brother, Rahul Gandhi, as a 'real patriot' for walking 4,000 kilometers to connect with citizens. Addressing a rally in Bihar, she criticized the BJP for its tactics and emphasized the need for change, coinciding with the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:41 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling rally in Bihar, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised Rahul Gandhi as a 'true patriot' who embarked on a 4,000-kilometer walk to engage with the nation's citizens. Vadra's remarks were made ahead of the state's upcoming assembly polls.

During the rally, Vadra criticized the ruling NDA government, accusing the BJP of focusing solely on electoral victories and maintaining power through divisive politics. She asserted that the BJP has manipulated caste and religious sentiments to serve its interests.

Vadra's speech, initiated in the local Bhojpuri dialect, resonated with the crowd, emphasizing the necessity of real change amidst continuing hardships. Her visit underscores the Congress party's strategic approach as the INDIA bloc prepares to contest the NDA in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

