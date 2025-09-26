Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

Thailand's Prime Minister announced that the government intends to propose a referendum addressing two contentious border demarcation agreements with Cambodia. This initiative is part of efforts to resolve a long-standing dispute over undemarcated sections of the 817-km land border with its neighbor.

A recent violent conflict, the deadliest between the nations in over a decade, resulted in at least 48 fatalities and displaced thousands. Presently operating under agreements signed in 2000 and 2001, the nations have faced renewed scrutiny over these frameworks, especially after the clashes.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized the necessity of public input through a referendum to provide clear direction. Critics, such as Bangkok University's Panitan Wattanayagorn, caution that revoking the agreements might not resolve the dispute and could create a legal void that needs careful negotiation with Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)