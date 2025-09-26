Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech at the UN General Assembly, insisting Israel must persist with its military efforts in Gaza despite mounting global calls for a ceasefire. The speech came amid a backdrop of international isolation for Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader's address was marked by controversy, as numerous delegates walked out in protest. Despite the unrest, Netanyahu utilized visual aids, including a map titled 'THE CURSE' and even a QR code on his attire, to communicate his message.

He also applauded former U.S. President Donald Trump for his support, while detailing an unprecedented tactic of broadcasting his speech via mobile phones in Gaza. The address signifies Netanyahu's attempt to counter growing accusations of war crimes at a high-profile international forum.

