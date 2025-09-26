Left Menu

Trump Nears Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict

President Donald Trump announced that he is nearing an agreement to resolve the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. He made these remarks to reporters while en route to the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York.

Trump Nears Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict
President Donald Trump declared on Friday that significant progress is being made towards a deal to end hostilities in Gaza and facilitate the return of hostages.

The President shared this announcement with members of the press before leaving the White House for the Ryder Cup golf event in New York.

Trump's comments highlight a potential breakthrough as diplomatic efforts intensify in the region.

