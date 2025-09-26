Left Menu

Ryder Cup 2023: Security and Spectacle at Bethpage Black

Fans experienced heightened security and heavy traffic at the Ryder Cup's opening day at Bethpage Black. President Trump’s anticipated arrival added to the event's grandeur and security measures, while political tensions loomed over the competition. The vibrant crowd was marked by patriotic attire and European fans in blue-and-gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:46 IST
Ryder Cup 2023: Security and Spectacle at Bethpage Black
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fans encountered heightened security and bumper-to-bumper traffic as the Ryder Cup competition kicked off at Bethpage Black on Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to arrive at noon, contributing to the already intense atmosphere at the Long Island venue. Attendees came early to catch Jon Rahm teeing off for Team Europe.

After entering the front gates, ticketholders navigated a second layer of security, featuring metal detectors managed by the Transportation Security Administration and Secret Service. The advisory was that it would take 10 to 15 minutes to clear, a small wait compared to security delays at the recent U.S. Open in Queens, also attended by Trump.

By midday, the line had subsided, allowing fans to enter leisurely. A patriotic energy pervaded the crowd, with fans decked in red, white, and blue eager to see Team USA reclaim the Ryder Cup. European fans countered with blue-and-gold costumes, adding to the event's vibrant atmosphere, amid strict security due to rising political tensions following the killing of activist Charlie Kirk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

 India
2
Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

Supreme Court's Firm Stand on Contempt in Saharanpur Eviction Case

 India
3
Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release

 Global
4
NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025