Ryder Cup 2023: Security and Spectacle at Bethpage Black
Fans experienced heightened security and heavy traffic at the Ryder Cup's opening day at Bethpage Black. President Trump’s anticipated arrival added to the event's grandeur and security measures, while political tensions loomed over the competition. The vibrant crowd was marked by patriotic attire and European fans in blue-and-gold.
Fans encountered heightened security and bumper-to-bumper traffic as the Ryder Cup competition kicked off at Bethpage Black on Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to arrive at noon, contributing to the already intense atmosphere at the Long Island venue. Attendees came early to catch Jon Rahm teeing off for Team Europe.
After entering the front gates, ticketholders navigated a second layer of security, featuring metal detectors managed by the Transportation Security Administration and Secret Service. The advisory was that it would take 10 to 15 minutes to clear, a small wait compared to security delays at the recent U.S. Open in Queens, also attended by Trump.
By midday, the line had subsided, allowing fans to enter leisurely. A patriotic energy pervaded the crowd, with fans decked in red, white, and blue eager to see Team USA reclaim the Ryder Cup. European fans countered with blue-and-gold costumes, adding to the event's vibrant atmosphere, amid strict security due to rising political tensions following the killing of activist Charlie Kirk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain
James Comey Indicted: Deepening Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise: Congress Files Defamation Complaint Against CPI(M) Leader
TikTok's U.S. Operation Sale Aims to Secure Data Privacy Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions