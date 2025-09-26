Ryder Cup 2023: Security and Spectacle at Bethpage Black

Fans encountered heightened security and bumper-to-bumper traffic as the Ryder Cup competition kicked off at Bethpage Black on Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to arrive at noon, contributing to the already intense atmosphere at the Long Island venue. Attendees came early to catch Jon Rahm teeing off for Team Europe.

After entering the front gates, ticketholders navigated a second layer of security, featuring metal detectors managed by the Transportation Security Administration and Secret Service. The advisory was that it would take 10 to 15 minutes to clear, a small wait compared to security delays at the recent U.S. Open in Queens, also attended by Trump.

By midday, the line had subsided, allowing fans to enter leisurely. A patriotic energy pervaded the crowd, with fans decked in red, white, and blue eager to see Team USA reclaim the Ryder Cup. European fans countered with blue-and-gold costumes, adding to the event's vibrant atmosphere, amid strict security due to rising political tensions following the killing of activist Charlie Kirk.

(With inputs from agencies.)