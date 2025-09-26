Left Menu

Trump Announces Imminent Deal on Gaza Conflict

President Donald Trump predicted a near deal on easing the Gaza conflict, aiming to release hostages and ending warfare. Speaking from the White House lawn, Trump suggested a resolution is close, though previous announcements have yet to result in any concrete agreement.

In a statement made on the White House lawn, President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the United States is nearing an agreement aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Gaza.

Trump emphasized the potential for a resolution that would secure the release of hostages and put an end to the ongoing hostilities.

Despite repeated announcements of an impending deal, there has been no tangible progress on the diplomatic front, with similar promises having been made in the past weeks.

