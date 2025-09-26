Left Menu

A Renewed Partnership: Trump and Sharif Forge Closer US-Pakistan Ties

US President Trump met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, discussing regional security and cooperation. The meeting marks a shift in US-Pakistan relations, previously strained under former leaders. Sharif lauded Trump's leadership in mediating peace between Pakistan and India and invited US investments in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork/Islamabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. The leaders addressed critical topics, including regional security and counter-terrorism cooperation, signaling a renewed phase in US-Pakistan relations.

Prime Minister Sharif hailed President Trump as a 'man of peace' and credited his leadership for mediating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. This meeting, the first of its kind in six years, underscores a sharp pivot in diplomatic relations, which had been notably frosty under the previous US administration.

The White House meeting, characterized by a 'pleasant atmosphere,' also featured discussions on trade, with Sharif inviting American investments into Pakistan's key sectors, and extended a warm invitation for Trump to visit Pakistan. The talks mark a revival of a historically strategic partnership.

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

