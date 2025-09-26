A Renewed Partnership: Trump and Sharif Forge Closer US-Pakistan Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, US President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. The leaders addressed critical topics, including regional security and counter-terrorism cooperation, signaling a renewed phase in US-Pakistan relations.

Prime Minister Sharif hailed President Trump as a 'man of peace' and credited his leadership for mediating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. This meeting, the first of its kind in six years, underscores a sharp pivot in diplomatic relations, which had been notably frosty under the previous US administration.

The White House meeting, characterized by a 'pleasant atmosphere,' also featured discussions on trade, with Sharif inviting American investments into Pakistan's key sectors, and extended a warm invitation for Trump to visit Pakistan. The talks mark a revival of a historically strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)