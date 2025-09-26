High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Race Against Sanctions

Iran is on the brink of facing renewed UN sanctions on its nuclear program as diplomatic efforts largely spearheaded by Russia and China are expected to fall short. A proposed six-month extension, which aims to delay the sanctions, seems unlikely to garner sufficient support within the UN Security Council.

This comes amid Europe's invocation of the snapback mechanism against Iran after allegations of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord. Despite Iran's recent diplomatic engagements with European counterparts, the talks have yet to yield any formative results.

Tensions are set to escalate as Iran finds itself pressured economically and diplomatically, with potential consequences rippling across international relations and global nuclear policy frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)