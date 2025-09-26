Left Menu

Trump's Warm Welcome at Ryder Cup Amidst Golf Rivalry and Rising Security Concerns

Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup to loud cheers, as the U.S. team struggled against Europe. Despite heightened security, fans eagerly awaited the event. Trump's presence contrasted with less warm receptions at other sports events. Experts warn of increasing political violence in a divided U.S.

26-09-2025
Trump

Amidst heightened security and a palpable sense of anticipation, U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Long Island, receiving a notably warm reception from supporters. The biennial golf event had already seen Team Europe take an early lead against the U.S. team, who were eager to reclaim the trophy on home turf.

In a strategic move, Trump arrived just after a key American duo secured a win, halting Europe's initial dominance. His presence at the event was met with chants and patriotic fervor as fans, who had braved early hours for a glimpse of the action, responded warmly to the president's engagement.

As security precautions loomed large over the event amidst warnings of political violence in the U.S., Trump's visit highlighted the complex intersections of sports and politics in a polarized nation, reflecting both enthusiasm and the underlying tensions faced by organizers and spectators alike.

