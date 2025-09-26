Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes rivals, notably actor-politician Vijay and AIADMK chief Palaniswami, while rallying DMK cadres to accelerate their campaign. Highlighting the DMK's ideology, he emphasizes door-to-door outreach. Expresses confidence in continuing alliance with Congress for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:46 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took the stage on Friday, indirectly challenging actor-politician Vijay and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami during a DMK function. Without naming Vijay, Stalin pointed out his Saturday-only campaign schedule, countering with his full-week political involvement.

Stalin urged DMK cadres to focus on door-to-door campaigns to highlight the party's ideology and achievements. Addressing internal party frictions, he emphasized unity under the 'Kalaignar Ani' team as they prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections. The Deputy CM expressed confidence in cementing alliances, specifically noting the Congress party's unwavering support.

While mocking Palaniswami for prioritizing BJP leader Amit Shah, Stalin underscored the importance of maintaining ideological clarity. In a clear message to political adversaries, he reassured that DMK's commitment to the people and regional rights remains steadfast, promising resolution to seat-sharing negotiations led by party chief MK Stalin.

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025