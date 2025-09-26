Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes rivals, notably actor-politician Vijay and AIADMK chief Palaniswami, while rallying DMK cadres to accelerate their campaign. Highlighting the DMK's ideology, he emphasizes door-to-door outreach. Expresses confidence in continuing alliance with Congress for the 2026 Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took the stage on Friday, indirectly challenging actor-politician Vijay and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami during a DMK function. Without naming Vijay, Stalin pointed out his Saturday-only campaign schedule, countering with his full-week political involvement.
Stalin urged DMK cadres to focus on door-to-door campaigns to highlight the party's ideology and achievements. Addressing internal party frictions, he emphasized unity under the 'Kalaignar Ani' team as they prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections. The Deputy CM expressed confidence in cementing alliances, specifically noting the Congress party's unwavering support.
While mocking Palaniswami for prioritizing BJP leader Amit Shah, Stalin underscored the importance of maintaining ideological clarity. In a clear message to political adversaries, he reassured that DMK's commitment to the people and regional rights remains steadfast, promising resolution to seat-sharing negotiations led by party chief MK Stalin.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: The Economic Powerhouse Fueling India’s Federal Dynamics
Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders
Congress Demands More Seats: A Battle of Loyalties in Tamil Nadu Politics
Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency
Vijay's Triumphant Political Tour Kicks Off in Tamil Nadu