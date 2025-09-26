Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took the stage on Friday, indirectly challenging actor-politician Vijay and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami during a DMK function. Without naming Vijay, Stalin pointed out his Saturday-only campaign schedule, countering with his full-week political involvement.

Stalin urged DMK cadres to focus on door-to-door campaigns to highlight the party's ideology and achievements. Addressing internal party frictions, he emphasized unity under the 'Kalaignar Ani' team as they prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections. The Deputy CM expressed confidence in cementing alliances, specifically noting the Congress party's unwavering support.

While mocking Palaniswami for prioritizing BJP leader Amit Shah, Stalin underscored the importance of maintaining ideological clarity. In a clear message to political adversaries, he reassured that DMK's commitment to the people and regional rights remains steadfast, promising resolution to seat-sharing negotiations led by party chief MK Stalin.