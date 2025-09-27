Maduro Proposes Alliance with U.S. Against Drug Cartel

In a surprising diplomatic move, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has extended an offer to aid U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in its pursuit of the Tren de Aragua drug cartel leaders. This outreach was made known by Bloomberg on Friday.

Maduro's proposal came as the U.S. ramped up military operations in the Caribbean aiming to dismantle narcotics networks. According to sources familiar with the situation, Maduro conveyed his intentions to U.S. envoy Richard Grenell earlier in September.

Beyond the offer of cooperation, Maduro's communication included an appeal to President Trump for direct dialogue aimed at easing ongoing political tensions between the two nations.