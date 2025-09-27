U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa Over Pro-Palestinian Demonstration

The United States announced it will revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro after he participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York. Petro was reportedly seen urging U.S. soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's orders regarding the conflict in Palestine.

While addressing the protesters outside the U.N. headquarters, Petro advocated for a global armed force prioritizing Palestinian freedom, directly challenging U.S. military actions. His statements have strained Colombia's relations with the Trump administration, particularly since Petro accused Trump of being complicit in alleged genocide in Gaza.

In response to Petro's actions and rhetoric, the State Department emphasized his 'reckless and incendiary' behavior. Meanwhile, broader geopolitical tension mounts as other nations recognize Palestinian statehood, further prompting Israeli denunciation and U.S. foreign policy maneuvering.