Left Menu

U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa Over Pro-Palestinian Demonstration

The United States decided to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa following his participation in a pro-Palestinian protest in New York, where he urged U.S. soldiers to defy President Trump's orders. Petro criticized the U.S. stance on the Gaza conflict, calling for international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:12 IST
U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa Over Pro-Palestinian Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced it will revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro after he participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York. Petro was reportedly seen urging U.S. soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's orders regarding the conflict in Palestine.

While addressing the protesters outside the U.N. headquarters, Petro advocated for a global armed force prioritizing Palestinian freedom, directly challenging U.S. military actions. His statements have strained Colombia's relations with the Trump administration, particularly since Petro accused Trump of being complicit in alleged genocide in Gaza.

In response to Petro's actions and rhetoric, the State Department emphasized his 'reckless and incendiary' behavior. Meanwhile, broader geopolitical tension mounts as other nations recognize Palestinian statehood, further prompting Israeli denunciation and U.S. foreign policy maneuvering.

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Ryder Cup Drama and Global NFL Expansion

Sports Highlights: Ryder Cup Drama and Global NFL Expansion

 Global
2
Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

 Global
3
Sri Lanka's Ups and Downs in Asia Cup Cricket Showdown

Sri Lanka's Ups and Downs in Asia Cup Cricket Showdown

 United Arab Emirates
4
Extradition Success: Terrorist Parminder Singh Brought to Justice

Extradition Success: Terrorist Parminder Singh Brought to Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025