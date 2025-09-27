BPF Triumphs in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) secured an emphatic victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam, claiming 28 out of 40 seats. This marked an improvement from their previous tally of 17 seats, defeating the UPPL and BJP, who secured seven and five seats, respectively.
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has achieved a decisive victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam, officials confirmed. The party, led by Hagrama Mohilary, clinched 28 of the 40 seats, marking a significant increase from the 17 seats it secured in the last election.
Hagrama Mohilary won the Debargaon constituency but faced defeat in Chirangduar, while the outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro of UPPL emerged victorious in Goimari. Boro, however, lost the Dotma seat.
The elections, encompassing the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur, proceeded peacefully on September 22, resulting in no need for repolls. The surprising results emphasize BPF's dominant position as they emerge as the single largest party.
