Left Menu

BPF Triumphs in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) secured an emphatic victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam, claiming 28 out of 40 seats. This marked an improvement from their previous tally of 17 seats, defeating the UPPL and BJP, who secured seven and five seats, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:34 IST
BPF Triumphs in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has achieved a decisive victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam, officials confirmed. The party, led by Hagrama Mohilary, clinched 28 of the 40 seats, marking a significant increase from the 17 seats it secured in the last election.

Hagrama Mohilary won the Debargaon constituency but faced defeat in Chirangduar, while the outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro of UPPL emerged victorious in Goimari. Boro, however, lost the Dotma seat.

The elections, encompassing the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur, proceeded peacefully on September 22, resulting in no need for repolls. The surprising results emphasize BPF's dominant position as they emerge as the single largest party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

 India
2
Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

 India
3
Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

 India
4
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025