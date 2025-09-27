Left Menu

Modi's Jharsuguda Visit: Weather Updates and Rally Insights

The Indian Meteorological Department predicts no significant rainfall during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharsuguda, Odisha, where he is scheduled to hold a public meeting. Modi's rally is expected to draw around one lakh attendees. The venue was moved due to adverse weather conditions in southern Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there will be no major rainfall during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-hour visit to Jharsuguda, Odisha. The IMD stated the weather would be mostly cloudy with a chance of haze or drizzle.

The prime minister's public meeting, initially planned for Berhampur in Ganjam district, is now set to take place in Jharsuguda due to challenging weather in southern Odisha.

According to Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, approximately one lakh people are expected to attend the rally in Jharsuguda, an industrial hub with strong transport connectivity. Modi last visited the town in 2018 to inaugurate VSS Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

