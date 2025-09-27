Modi's Jharsuguda Visit: Weather Updates and Rally Insights

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there will be no major rainfall during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-hour visit to Jharsuguda, Odisha. The IMD stated the weather would be mostly cloudy with a chance of haze or drizzle.

The prime minister's public meeting, initially planned for Berhampur in Ganjam district, is now set to take place in Jharsuguda due to challenging weather in southern Odisha.

According to Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, approximately one lakh people are expected to attend the rally in Jharsuguda, an industrial hub with strong transport connectivity. Modi last visited the town in 2018 to inaugurate VSS Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)