Bihar's New Women's Employment Scheme: A Game Changer?

BJP Leader Tarun Chugh praises PM Modi's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, targeting 75 lakh women for empowerment. The scheme offers financial and educational support to promote women's self-employment in various sectors. Launched ahead of elections, it underscores Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' vision.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Tarun Chugh, on Saturday, emphasized the potential impact of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a women employment scheme inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar. The initiative aims to empower 75 lakh women, described as a 'game changer' by Chugh.

Chugh highlighted various central government schemes for women, underlining India's commitment to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao' mantra which has been advanced under Modi's leadership. Initiatives like the Ujjwala scheme, opening Jan Dhan accounts for women, and the Matru Vandana Yojana have contributed to elevating women's status across sectors.

Launched ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, the scheme involves a direct financial transfer of Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary, with potential additional support reaching Rs 2 lakh. The program, community-driven and bolstered by training from Self Help Groups, seeks to encourage women in pursuing diverse economic activities.

