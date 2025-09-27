Bihar's New Women's Employment Scheme: A Game Changer?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Tarun Chugh, on Saturday, emphasized the potential impact of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a women employment scheme inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar. The initiative aims to empower 75 lakh women, described as a 'game changer' by Chugh.

Chugh highlighted various central government schemes for women, underlining India's commitment to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao' mantra which has been advanced under Modi's leadership. Initiatives like the Ujjwala scheme, opening Jan Dhan accounts for women, and the Matru Vandana Yojana have contributed to elevating women's status across sectors.

Launched ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, the scheme involves a direct financial transfer of Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary, with potential additional support reaching Rs 2 lakh. The program, community-driven and bolstered by training from Self Help Groups, seeks to encourage women in pursuing diverse economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)