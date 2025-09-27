Left Menu

OBC Representation in Question: Congress MP Challenges Delhi Police Recruitment Discrepancies

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify why the Delhi Police's recruitment process falls short of the 27% OBC reservation quota. With 435 positions unallocated to OBCs out of 7,565 posts, Tagore highlights a crucial disparity in adherence to government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:22 IST
OBC Representation in Question: Congress MP Challenges Delhi Police Recruitment Discrepancies
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has highlighted a critical discrepancy in the Delhi Police recruitment process, where the allocation of posts for Other Backward Classes (OBC) falls short of the government-mandated 27% reservation quota.

Tagore detailed the figures in his correspondence, noting that of the 7,565 posts announced, a mathematical allocation should have granted 2,043 to OBC candidates. However, the actual number allocated stands at 1,608, leaving 435 posts unfulfilled as per the reservation guidelines.

The MP argued that this shortfall not only contradicts the constitutional mandate but also erodes the trust of OBC youths in the recruitment system and governmental promises on representation. Calling for urgent rectification, he urged a review of the processes to ensure justice and equality for aspiring OBC candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

