Bodoland People's Front Secures Victory in BTC Elections

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, dominated the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam, securing 28 out of 40 seats. Alliance partners UPPL and BJP lagged significantly. This marks a major comeback for the BPF, previously outperformed by the UPPL-BJP-GSP coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:51 IST
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), under Hagrama Mohilary's leadership, has claimed a decisive victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam, winning 28 of the 40 available seats, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former partners in the ruling council, finished behind with seven and five seats, respectively. This marks a slip from their previous totals of 12 and nine seats.

Key victories for the BPF include seats won by Rihon Daimari and Prakash Basumatary, despite stiff competition from former allies and opponents. This election is the second after the Bodo Accord was signed, indicating shifting political alliances in the Bodoland region.

