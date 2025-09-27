Iran Recalls Ambassadors Ahead of UN Nuclear Sanctions

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran on Saturday recalled its ambassadors from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. This development comes as the United Nations prepares to reimpose sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The impending sanctions, often referred to by diplomats as "snapback" sanctions, are being enacted due to Iran's failure to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and its avoidance of direct talks with the United States.

Reported by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the ambassadors have been summoned for consultations as these sanctions aim to freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms transactions, and penalize developments in Iran's ballistic missile program.