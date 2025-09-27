Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Local BJP Leader Fatally Shot in Bhadoli

A local BJP leader, Pramod Bhadana, was shot dead in Bhadoli village. Police suspect a local named Robin is behind the attack. An FIR has been registered, and three police teams are working on the case. The incident occurred when Bhadana went to fetch fodder from his field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, local BJP leader Pramod Bhadana was shot dead on Saturday morning in Bhadoli village, said police sources.

Bhadana, a block development council member, was attacked while retrieving fodder from his field, according to family members. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar confirmed the news.

Authorities suspect local resident Robin of committing the crime. An FIR has been filed, and the police are actively pursuing the suspect with three teams dedicated to making an arrest soon.

