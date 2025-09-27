Left Menu

CPI (Maoist) Faces Internal Struggle Amid Leadership Rift

Amid increased anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, internal conflicts have surfaced within the CPI (Maoist) over whether to lay down arms. Senior leader Mallojula Venugopal advocates for this, but the central committee labeled it as his personal stance. New leader Thippiri Tirupathi now heads the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:12 IST
Amid heightened anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, a division has emerged within the CPI (Maoist) ranks. Some members, led by senior leader Mallojula Venugopal from Telangana, are reportedly open to ending armed conflict. However, the organization's central committee has dismissed Venugopal's viewpoint as personal rather than collective.

Venugopal's call for peace was highlighted in a letter allegedly issued by him, further spurred by the recent appointment of Thippiri Tirupathi, also known as Devji, as the new General Secretary. Despite shifts in leadership, the tension continues as Venugopal garners some support from within the ranks, including among individuals impacted by recent security confrontations.

The ongoing struggle reflects broader challenges for CPI (Maoist), particularly as Telangana accounts for the origin of a substantial portion of its central committee members. The potential for peace remains uncertain amid increasing pressure from security forces and differing opinions within the organization's top hierarchy.

