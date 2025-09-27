Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

The detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act has sparked a political spat between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, with both parties accusing each other of aligning with the BJP. Wangchuk's arrest follows protests for Ladakh's statehood, raising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:42 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

The recent detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act has ignited a fiery exchange between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. Both parties have taken to social media to lambast each other while accusing the other of indirect collaboration with the ruling BJP.

In a heated argument, AAP accused Rahul Gandhi of being a BJP agent, pointing to his past interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence. The Congress retaliated by claiming AAP's roots are entwined with the BJP and RSS, hinting at a betrayal of its foundational principles.

Wangchuk, a respected social worker, was detained following protests in Ladakh for statehood and special status, raising questions about governmental overreach. His arrest has become a catalyst for broader political tensions, illustrating the volatile relationship between these key political players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

