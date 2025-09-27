Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Repeated House Arrests

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, criticized authorities for his repeated house arrests, advocating for dialogue over coercion. Released after three days, he stressed progress through constructive discussion and emphasized his commitment to addressing social, religious, and political issues peacefully from Kashmir's Jamia Masjid.

Updated: 27-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:43 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned the authorities for his recurrent house arrests, arguing that coercive actions will not resolve underlying issues. He suggests that dialogue and engagement are the keys to achieving genuine progress.

Farooq, who was placed under house arrest last Thursday and released on Saturday, was barred from leading prayers at Jamia Masjid for three consecutive Fridays. Speaking at a seminar hosted by Islamia Higher Secondary School, he expressed his view that house arrests exacerbate tensions rather than alleviate them.

As Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz reiterated his responsibility to address congregants at the Jamia Masjid, emphasizing the mosque's role as a hub for love and constructive dialogue. He vowed to continue advocating for peaceful and dignified solutions to social, religious, and political challenges.

