Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Repeated House Arrests

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned the authorities for his recurrent house arrests, arguing that coercive actions will not resolve underlying issues. He suggests that dialogue and engagement are the keys to achieving genuine progress.

Farooq, who was placed under house arrest last Thursday and released on Saturday, was barred from leading prayers at Jamia Masjid for three consecutive Fridays. Speaking at a seminar hosted by Islamia Higher Secondary School, he expressed his view that house arrests exacerbate tensions rather than alleviate them.

As Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz reiterated his responsibility to address congregants at the Jamia Masjid, emphasizing the mosque's role as a hub for love and constructive dialogue. He vowed to continue advocating for peaceful and dignified solutions to social, religious, and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)