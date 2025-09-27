Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

The BJP has expressed strong opposition to a song referencing Kaaba and Madinah performed at a Durga pandal in West Bengal, attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party condemned the act as a reflection of extremist and appeasement politics overshadowing Hindu traditions.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the INDIA bloc's intentions, citing Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq's recent role in inaugurating a Hindu festival in Karnataka as part of a perceived strategy to undermine Sanatan Dharma. Trivedi criticized the Congress government's decision to invite Mushtaq.

The BJP leader also defended changes to the Waqf law, questioning critics who label the song at the Kolkata pandal as secular music. He urged awareness of the purported conspiracy aimed at appeasing extremist votes and questioned the stances of Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)