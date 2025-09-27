Left Menu

Maharashtra’s ST Status Dilemma: Fadnavis Engages Activist on Tribal Recognition

Chief Minister Fadnavis informed activist Borhade about the central government's role in conferring Scheduled Tribe status, promising to send a proposal. Borhade, on a hunger strike for 11 days, awaits written assurance. State officials discussed with Borhade, emphasizing talks over protests. Concerns persist over shifting the Dhangar reservation category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:18 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken with activist Deepak Borhade, currently on a hunger strike, to discuss the potential granting of Scheduled Tribe status for the Dhangar community. The responsibility, Fadnavis noted, lies with the central government, promising state-level talks and the submission of a proposal to the Centre.

Borhade, maintaining his hunger strike for 11 days, seeks written assurance from the government before making decisions about the continuation of his protest. Several state officials, including Jalna guardian minister Pankaja Munde, visited him to discuss the matter. Fadnavis highlighted that the process is constitutional and distinct from the Maratha reservation issue.

With reservations about altering current tribal quotas without harming existing beneficiaries, Fadnavis urged dialogue over fasting. Meanwhile, Borhade suggested transitioning the existing NT-C quota for Dhangars to the ST category without impacting Adivasi community rights. The Dhangars currently benefit from a 3.5% reservation under the OBC quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

