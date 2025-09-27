Maharashtra’s ST Status Dilemma: Fadnavis Engages Activist on Tribal Recognition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken with activist Deepak Borhade, currently on a hunger strike, to discuss the potential granting of Scheduled Tribe status for the Dhangar community. The responsibility, Fadnavis noted, lies with the central government, promising state-level talks and the submission of a proposal to the Centre.

Borhade, maintaining his hunger strike for 11 days, seeks written assurance from the government before making decisions about the continuation of his protest. Several state officials, including Jalna guardian minister Pankaja Munde, visited him to discuss the matter. Fadnavis highlighted that the process is constitutional and distinct from the Maratha reservation issue.

With reservations about altering current tribal quotas without harming existing beneficiaries, Fadnavis urged dialogue over fasting. Meanwhile, Borhade suggested transitioning the existing NT-C quota for Dhangars to the ST category without impacting Adivasi community rights. The Dhangars currently benefit from a 3.5% reservation under the OBC quota.

