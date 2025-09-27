Himachal Minister Faces Backlash, Defers Foreign Tour Amid Criticism

In response to widespread criticism, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil has postponed a foreign tour initially planned with a team of 10 health officials. The minister explained that the trip aimed to modernize the state's healthcare system, but circumstances dictated a delay of six months due to recent heavy rains impacting the region.

The tour, which drew significant outrage after reports suggested his son would accompany him at the government's expense, prompted sharp rebukes from the opposition BJP. Shandil, clarifying the controversy, stated that his son and daughter-in-law were traveling for health reasons at their own expense, urging media to drive their focus towards pressing public issues.

Despite opposition outcry, Dr. Shandil emphasized the necessity of international exposure to advance healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, citing past achievements such as robotic surgeries. The minister also asserted that allegations by the BJP were unfounded, reiterating his commitment to revealing the state's healthcare potential and addressing private hospital exploitation, even amid financial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)