BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next-generation GST reforms on Saturday, crediting them as a cornerstone for realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. Speaking with ANI, Kesavan emphasized Modi's approach, highlighting its influence on national progress.

The prime minister's initiative, termed 'Mission of Developed India' by Kesavan, incorporates a nationalistic 'Swadeshi' outlook. It is seen as a transformative force for growth. In Puducherry, citizens are reportedly celebrating these GST reforms that have been perceived as groundbreaking.

Implemented on September 22, the GST reforms feature two main tax slabs, 5% and 18%, and a 40% compensation cess on luxury items. This framework aims to reduce compliance burdens, consumer prices, and enhance economic activity across industries, promising a surge in manufacturing and inclusive growth.

