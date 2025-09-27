Left Menu

Revolutionary GST Reforms Propel Vision of Developed India in 2047

CR Kesavan praises next-gen GST reforms under PM Modi, highlighting their role in India's 2047 development vision. Modi's 'Swadeshi' approach and GST changes are celebrated, promising economic growth by reducing prices, supporting industries, and boosting MSMEs. Puducherry residents applaud these transformative policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:15 IST
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (middle) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next-generation GST reforms on Saturday, crediting them as a cornerstone for realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. Speaking with ANI, Kesavan emphasized Modi's approach, highlighting its influence on national progress.

The prime minister's initiative, termed 'Mission of Developed India' by Kesavan, incorporates a nationalistic 'Swadeshi' outlook. It is seen as a transformative force for growth. In Puducherry, citizens are reportedly celebrating these GST reforms that have been perceived as groundbreaking.

Implemented on September 22, the GST reforms feature two main tax slabs, 5% and 18%, and a 40% compensation cess on luxury items. This framework aims to reduce compliance burdens, consumer prices, and enhance economic activity across industries, promising a surge in manufacturing and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

