Tragic Turn of Events at Vijay's Rally: Stampede Claims Lives

Chaos unfolded at a rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay when a stampede left at least 10 people feared dead, including several children. Saturday's event in Karur also saw an estimated 30 individuals reportedly faint and require urgent medical attention.

Paramedics rushed those affected to nearby hospitals as officials scrambled to manage the crisis. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the rally, designed to showcase Vijay's political aspirations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grave concern over the developments. 'Information from Karur is worrisome,' Stalin remarked, signaling the gravity of the situation and the need for careful crowd management in future events.

