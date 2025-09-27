Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Actor Vijay's Political Rally
A stampede at a political rally held by Tamil actor Vijay resulted in at least 31 deaths and over 50 injuries. The rally, part of Vijay's campaign for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, saw significant crowds gather in Karur, Tamil Nadu. Authorities are providing emergency medical aid.
V. Selvaraj, a senior police official in Karur, confirmed the death toll, while state lawmaker Senthil Balaji reported that 58 people had been hospitalized. The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide tour following the launch of his political party last year. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin plans to visit the affected area to assess the situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, and Chief Minister Stalin directed immediate medical assistance to the victims, ensuring additional support from nearby districts. At least 44 doctors have been dispatched to aid the overwhelmed medical facilities in Karur.
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.