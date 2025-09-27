Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Actor Vijay's Political Rally

A stampede at a political rally held by Tamil actor Vijay resulted in at least 31 deaths and over 50 injuries. The rally, part of Vijay's campaign for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, saw significant crowds gather in Karur, Tamil Nadu. Authorities are providing emergency medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Actor Vijay's Political Rally
Vijay

A tragic incident unfolded at a rally led by Tamil actor and politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, as at least 31 people lost their lives and over 50 were injured due to a stampede. The large gathering was part of Vijay's campaign for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party ahead of the upcoming state elections.

V. Selvaraj, a senior police official in Karur, confirmed the death toll, while state lawmaker Senthil Balaji reported that 58 people had been hospitalized. The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide tour following the launch of his political party last year. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin plans to visit the affected area to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, and Chief Minister Stalin directed immediate medical assistance to the victims, ensuring additional support from nearby districts. At least 44 doctors have been dispatched to aid the overwhelmed medical facilities in Karur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025