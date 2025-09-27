Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Actor Vijay's Political Rally

A tragic incident unfolded at a rally led by Tamil actor and politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, as at least 31 people lost their lives and over 50 were injured due to a stampede. The large gathering was part of Vijay's campaign for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party ahead of the upcoming state elections.

V. Selvaraj, a senior police official in Karur, confirmed the death toll, while state lawmaker Senthil Balaji reported that 58 people had been hospitalized. The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide tour following the launch of his political party last year. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin plans to visit the affected area to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, and Chief Minister Stalin directed immediate medical assistance to the victims, ensuring additional support from nearby districts. At least 44 doctors have been dispatched to aid the overwhelmed medical facilities in Karur.

(With inputs from agencies.)