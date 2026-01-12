Left Menu

Vijay Questioned by CBI in Karur Stampede Case

Actor Vijay appeared before the CBI regarding the Karur stampede case, where a rally led to 41 deaths and over 60 injuries. The CBI, having taken over the investigation from an SIT as ordered by the Supreme Court, is considering a chargesheet following Vijay's responses during the questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:43 IST
Vijay Questioned by CBI in Karur Stampede Case
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent Tamil actor and TVK leader Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for an interrogation concerning the Karur stampede incident, officials confirmed.

The tragic event, which occurred during a rally led by Vijay on September 27 of the previous year in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of 41 individuals and left more than 60 injured.

The CBI, which assumed control of the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a directive from the Supreme Court, has been diligently gathering evidence. The agency will consider filing a chargesheet after evaluating the responses provided by Vijay during his questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026