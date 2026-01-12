Vijay Questioned by CBI in Karur Stampede Case

Prominent Tamil actor and TVK leader Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for an interrogation concerning the Karur stampede incident, officials confirmed.

The tragic event, which occurred during a rally led by Vijay on September 27 of the previous year in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of 41 individuals and left more than 60 injured.

The CBI, which assumed control of the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a directive from the Supreme Court, has been diligently gathering evidence. The agency will consider filing a chargesheet after evaluating the responses provided by Vijay during his questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)