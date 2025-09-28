'Mosques, Not Streets': Congress MP Imran Masood Speaks Out Against Violence
Congress MP Imran Masood urges Muslims to follow Muhammad's principles amid protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign. Stressing that mosques are for prayers, not violence, Masood calls for peaceful expression of love for Muhammad. He also comments on attempts to silence voices during the Dussehra festival.
Amidst the uproar and violent protests in Bareilly surrounding the 'I Love Muhammad' movement, Congress MP Imran Masood has emphasized that mosques should remain places of worship, not arenas for unrest.
Addressing the media in Saharanpur, Masood urged the Muslim community to demonstrate their affection for Prophet Muhammad through adherence to his ideals rather than engaging in public disorder.
Highlighting his personal devotion, Masood declared, 'True love for Muhammad lies in following his teachings, not in creating turmoil.' He also condemned the violence witnessed during the campaign, urging religious leaders to speak against it.
