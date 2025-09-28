Moldova's Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid East-West Tensions

Moldova's parliamentary election this Sunday could significantly affect its path towards joining the European Union. With a popular pro-Russian faction seeking to divert the country's trajectory, the stakes are high for this small nation.

If neither bloc secures a majority in the 101-seat parliament, political negotiations are expected. This could add uncertainty in one of Europe's poorest countries, already impacted by Ukraine's conflict and alleged Russian political meddling.

President Maia Sandu highlights the election as vital for Moldova, warning of Russian influence threats. Voter concerns focus on economic instability and reform pace, complicating the European integration narrative. Any coalition may shape Moldova's future and its economic and geopolitical landscape.