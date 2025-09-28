Congressional Showdown with Trump: The Clock Ticks Toward a Shutdown

The top four United States Congressional leaders are expected to convene with President Donald Trump at the White House this Monday, according to a report from Punchbowl News. This meeting is pivotal, as it is scheduled just 24 hours before a looming potential government shutdown.

Sources, who remain unidentified, have highlighted the urgency of these discussions, emphasizing the critical need for a resolution. The impending shutdown threat has heightened tensions between the executive branch and Congress, with high stakes for both political sides.

Earlier this week, President Trump canceled a scheduled meeting with the top Democratic leaders in Congress, significantly impacting talks about maintaining government funding. The cancellation has only added to the mounting pressure to reach an agreement during Monday's meeting.