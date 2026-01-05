RSS Chief Promotes Hindu Unity and 'Panch Parivartan' at National Meeting in Mathura
RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat emphasized Hindu unity, social harmony, and family values at a national meeting in Mathura. The gathering focused on the implementation of the 'Panch Parivartan' formula for transformation. The event also included discussions on the upcoming inauguration of a temple in Vrindavan.
- Country:
- India
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stressed the importance of Hindu unity, social harmony, self-reliance, and family values during a recent meeting.
Arriving in Mathura on Sunday for the RSS national executive meeting, Bhagwat emphasized the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) concept, introduced last year on Vijayadashami, marking RSS's centennial.
While discussions on issues like 'love jihad' were not addressed, the meeting also spotlighted an upcoming event celebrating 100 years since Sant Sudama Das Ji's arrival in Vrindavan, featuring a speech by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(With inputs from agencies.)