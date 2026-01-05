Left Menu

RSS Chief Promotes Hindu Unity and 'Panch Parivartan' at National Meeting in Mathura

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat emphasized Hindu unity, social harmony, and family values at a national meeting in Mathura. The gathering focused on the implementation of the 'Panch Parivartan' formula for transformation. The event also included discussions on the upcoming inauguration of a temple in Vrindavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:30 IST
RSS Chief Promotes Hindu Unity and 'Panch Parivartan' at National Meeting in Mathura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stressed the importance of Hindu unity, social harmony, self-reliance, and family values during a recent meeting.

Arriving in Mathura on Sunday for the RSS national executive meeting, Bhagwat emphasized the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) concept, introduced last year on Vijayadashami, marking RSS's centennial.

While discussions on issues like 'love jihad' were not addressed, the meeting also spotlighted an upcoming event celebrating 100 years since Sant Sudama Das Ji's arrival in Vrindavan, featuring a speech by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

 Global
2
Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

 Global
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026