RSS Chief Promotes Hindu Unity and 'Panch Parivartan' at National Meeting in Mathura

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stressed the importance of Hindu unity, social harmony, self-reliance, and family values during a recent meeting.

Arriving in Mathura on Sunday for the RSS national executive meeting, Bhagwat emphasized the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) concept, introduced last year on Vijayadashami, marking RSS's centennial.

While discussions on issues like 'love jihad' were not addressed, the meeting also spotlighted an upcoming event celebrating 100 years since Sant Sudama Das Ji's arrival in Vrindavan, featuring a speech by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

