Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

A tragic stampede during a political rally by Tamil actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in at least 39 deaths and over 50 injuries. This devastating incident occurred amidst campaign efforts by Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 05:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

A tragic stampede at a political rally led by Tamil actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed at least 39 lives, with more than 50 others injured. The rally, aimed at bolstering support for Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, saw massive crowds exerting pressure on safety measures.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that 44 doctors were dispatched to assist with the emergency. A retired judge has been appointed to conduct an investigation into the cause of the stampede, with the government promising financial compensation to the victims' families.

This is not an isolated incident; Vijay's rallies have previously encountered safety issues. Despite these challenges, massive public turnout consistently overwhelms local infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, emphasizing the need for improved safety protocols at large-scale public gatherings.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

