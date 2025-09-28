Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

A tragic stampede at a political rally led by Tamil actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed at least 39 lives, with more than 50 others injured. The rally, aimed at bolstering support for Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, saw massive crowds exerting pressure on safety measures.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin confirmed the fatalities and injuries, noting that 44 doctors were dispatched to assist with the emergency. A retired judge has been appointed to conduct an investigation into the cause of the stampede, with the government promising financial compensation to the victims' families.

This is not an isolated incident; Vijay's rallies have previously encountered safety issues. Despite these challenges, massive public turnout consistently overwhelms local infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, emphasizing the need for improved safety protocols at large-scale public gatherings.