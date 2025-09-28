Tragedy at TVK Rally: A Security Lapse Exposed

In a scathing critique, former AIADMK Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami highlighted a security lapse that led to a fatal stampede at a TVK political rally in Karur. The incident on September 27 resulted in 39 deaths and injuries to 51 attendees.

Palaniswami pointed to inadequate security measures by the police and government, saying the tragedy could have been avoided. He emphasized that previous AIADMK administrations ensured public safety at political events, unlike the current handling he deems biased in favor of the ruling DMK.

Calling for accountability, Palaniswami urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to personally address the victims' plight. He also suggested that future events should be safeguarded to prevent such incidents, stressing the importance of government neutrality in providing security.