Tragedy Strikes at Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic turn of events, a political rally organized by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of 39 individuals on Sunday. Among the deceased were 16 women, adding to the sorrow of the incident.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, expressing his condolences, said, 'Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.'

The rally, organized as part of Vijay's growing political movement under the banner of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, highlighted the unpredictable nature of political events and underscored the challenges faced in ensuring public safety during large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)