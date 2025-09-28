Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Political Rally in Tamil Nadu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:44 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident marred a political rally organized by Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The event resulted in 39 fatalities, which included 16 women.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured. The news has sent shockwaves across the political arena.

The rally was meant to bolster support for Vijay's fledgling political party, but instead ended in tragedy, highlighting concerns over the safety of such large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

