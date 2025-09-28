Left Menu

Tragedy at Karur Rally: TVK President Vijay's Pledge to Support Bereaved Families

TVK president Vijay has pledged Rs 20 lakh to the families who lost loved ones during a stampede at his rally in Karur, offering Rs 2 lakh to the injured. Expressing deep sorrow, he promises support for the victims' recovery, acknowledging the immense, irreplaceable loss they have endured.

TVK President Vijay announced significant financial aid for the families affected by a tragic stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27. Offering Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured, Vijay expressed his profound grief over the incident that claimed over 30 lives.

In a heartfelt social media message, Vijay conveyed his condolences, acknowledging the irreparable loss suffered by the families. 'It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered,' he stated, emphasizing his commitment to stand by those affected and share in their grief.

Vijay assured the victims of his ongoing support, pledging that his party members will assist the injured as they recover in hospitals. Describing his sorrow, he reaffirmed his duty to aid affected families and committed to recover from the tragedy through the grace of God.

(With inputs from agencies.)

