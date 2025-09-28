Left Menu

Trump's Vision: A New Era of Middle East Greatness

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claims there is a 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East.' He aims to broker a historic deal to end the Gaza conflict, with intense talks involving Israel, Hamas, and other nations. Trump is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss a framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:49 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic assertion, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the potential for a transformative era in the Middle East, pledging an extraordinary opportunity for 'greatness' in the region.

Without laying out specific details or a timeline, Trump's remarks came days after alluding to an imminent deal aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict in Gaza. He conveyed his optimism on a Truth Social post, suggesting that for the first time, all parties were poised for 'something special.'

Prior to his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump had confirmed that discussions with Middle Eastern nations were intense and ongoing, with Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants involved. The former president emphasized that these negotiations would persist for as long as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

