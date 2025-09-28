Left Menu

Tragedy at Vijay's Rally: The Staggering Chain of Events

A chaotic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Velusamypuram led to a tragic loss of 40 lives. Crowding, lack of space, and inadequate management contributed to the disaster. The venue's narrowness exacerbated the situation, prompting criticism of event organizers, with politicians calling for better safety measures at such gatherings.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:38 IST
Tragedy at Vijay's Rally: The Staggering Chain of Events
A tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Velusamypuram resulted in 40 fatalities, shocking residents claiming numerous factors contributed to the disaster. The stampede was exacerbated by crowd congestion, poor event management, and inadequate safety measures, as the gathering space struggled to accommodate the influx of supporters.

Witnesses described the overcrowding from as early as 7 am, with many struggling to access basic needs like water. Some individuals attempted to gain a better view by climbing rooftops and posts, risking their safety. Amid mounting tensions, police were forced to intervene, employing lathi charges to manage the crowd.

Criticism emerged swiftly, targeting the lack of experience in handling such sizeable political events. Prominent political figures, including Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, highlighted the need for improved police and governmental arrangements to ensure public safety at similar events in the future.

