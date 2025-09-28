Political Tensions: BJP's Sharma Accuses Congress of Vote 'Dacoity' and Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy

In a fiery speech on Sunday, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma accused the Congress party of 'looting' votes to defeat Dr. BR Ambedkar. Sharma claims the Congress now exploits Ambedkar's legacy for electoral gain.

Addressing a crowd in Malihabad, Lucknow, Sharma condemned Congress for what he termed an electoral betrayal against Ambedkar, urging vigilance against divisive tactics. His remarks come amid unrest in Bareilly involving 'I Love Muhammad' slogans.

Police have filed ten cases involving 180 individuals named and 2,500 unidentified rioters in Bareilly, charging them with inciting violence. The violence has led to arrests, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan for supporting a controversial campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)