Political Tensions: BJP's Sharma Accuses Congress of Vote 'Dacoity' and Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma criticized the Congress for allegedly manipulating votes to defeat Dr. BR Ambedkar, while now opportunistically using his name for political gain. He also highlighted unrest in Bareilly, noting several arrests and charges of inciting violence against clerics and protesters.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery speech on Sunday, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma accused the Congress party of 'looting' votes to defeat Dr. BR Ambedkar. Sharma claims the Congress now exploits Ambedkar's legacy for electoral gain.
Addressing a crowd in Malihabad, Lucknow, Sharma condemned Congress for what he termed an electoral betrayal against Ambedkar, urging vigilance against divisive tactics. His remarks come amid unrest in Bareilly involving 'I Love Muhammad' slogans.
Police have filed ten cases involving 180 individuals named and 2,500 unidentified rioters in Bareilly, charging them with inciting violence. The violence has led to arrests, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan for supporting a controversial campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Deepen: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Centre over Statehood Promises
Bareilly Unrest: Security Tightens as Cleric Arrest Sparks Tension
Rate Cut on the Cards? RBI's Next Move Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Seychelles Set for Presidential Rerun Amid Political Tensions
Bareilly Unrest: Cleric's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Clashes