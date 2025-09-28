Left Menu

Political Tensions: BJP's Sharma Accuses Congress of Vote 'Dacoity' and Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma criticized the Congress for allegedly manipulating votes to defeat Dr. BR Ambedkar, while now opportunistically using his name for political gain. He also highlighted unrest in Bareilly, noting several arrests and charges of inciting violence against clerics and protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:12 IST
Political Tensions: BJP's Sharma Accuses Congress of Vote 'Dacoity' and Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech on Sunday, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma accused the Congress party of 'looting' votes to defeat Dr. BR Ambedkar. Sharma claims the Congress now exploits Ambedkar's legacy for electoral gain.

Addressing a crowd in Malihabad, Lucknow, Sharma condemned Congress for what he termed an electoral betrayal against Ambedkar, urging vigilance against divisive tactics. His remarks come amid unrest in Bareilly involving 'I Love Muhammad' slogans.

Police have filed ten cases involving 180 individuals named and 2,500 unidentified rioters in Bareilly, charging them with inciting violence. The violence has led to arrests, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan for supporting a controversial campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Dhami Champions Cleanliness and Transparency Initiatives in Uttarakhand

CM Dhami Champions Cleanliness and Transparency Initiatives in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Changing Tides: New Leadership at the Helm of India's Western Fleet

Changing Tides: New Leadership at the Helm of India's Western Fleet

 India
3
Moldova's Defining Election: East or West?

Moldova's Defining Election: East or West?

 Moldova
4
Kuldeep Yadav: Asia Cup's Record-Breaking Spin Wizard

Kuldeep Yadav: Asia Cup's Record-Breaking Spin Wizard

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025