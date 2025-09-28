Taliban Releases Another U.S. Citizen Amid Diplomatic Efforts

In a significant diplomatic development, the Taliban released another U.S. citizen, Amir Amiri, who had been held in Afghanistan since December 2024. The release followed a visit by the U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler, illustrating ongoing efforts to free Americans detained abroad.

Amiri's release was achieved through Qatari mediation, as confirmed by an unnamed official who spoke to Reuters. This marks the fifth successful mediation this year, highlighting Qatar's pivotal role in facilitating negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude towards Qatar, emphasizing the government's commitment to securing the freedom of all unjustly detained Americans. The backdrop of Boehler's visit includes increased U.S. pressure on the Taliban, with President Trump recently demanding the return of the Bagram air base to U.S. control.

