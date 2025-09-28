Madras High Court Reviews Plea to Suspend Gatherings After Karur Stampede

The Madras High Court convened on Sunday for an urgent hearing on a petition aimed at halting any public gatherings by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party led by actor-cum-politician C Joseph Vijay. The court session, presided over by Justice N Senthilkumar, took place at 4:30 pm following a tragic stampede during a TVK event in Karur.

The tragic incident occurred on a Saturday, claiming at least 40 lives and injuring dozens more. The disaster has sparked serious concerns around event management, police security, and crowd control capabilities at political gatherings. The petitioner raised fears that continuing such large events without accountability poses risks to public safety.

Meanwhile, leading political figures from various parties, including Chief Minister MK Stalin and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, have expressed their condolences and urged for tighter safety measures. Amidst these developments, TVK's chief, Vijay, has called for a CBI or SIT probe into the tragic incident, while the Tamil Nadu government has already commenced its inquiry.

