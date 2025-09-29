Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Middle East Peace Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House to discuss a Gaza peace proposal, amidst growing international recognition of Palestinian statehood. While Trump seeks agreement from Netanyahu on a peace framework, tensions persist due to prior failed ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:33 IST
Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Middle East Peace Amid Rising Tensions
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this Monday, aiming to discuss a potential Gaza peace proposal. This meeting comes in the wake of several Western nations recognizing Palestinian statehood, opposing American and Israeli positions.

This marks Netanyahu's fourth visit to the U.S. since Trump's return to office. Netanyahu aims to bolster Israeli-American relations as his country faces international isolation. He anticipates a more welcoming atmosphere compared to the U.N. General Assembly, where his address was met with walkouts.

Trump remains optimistic, stating in an interview that both he and Netanyahu are eager to reach a deal. While the framework aims for broader Middle East peace, a conclusive agreement on Gaza is yet undetermined, as indicated by a senior Israeli official. The stakes are high, with pressure mounting from hostages' families and public opinion polls reflecting a war-weary Israeli populace.

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

 India
2
Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

 India
3
Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

 Global
4
Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025