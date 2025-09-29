Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Middle East Peace Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this Monday, aiming to discuss a potential Gaza peace proposal. This meeting comes in the wake of several Western nations recognizing Palestinian statehood, opposing American and Israeli positions.

This marks Netanyahu's fourth visit to the U.S. since Trump's return to office. Netanyahu aims to bolster Israeli-American relations as his country faces international isolation. He anticipates a more welcoming atmosphere compared to the U.N. General Assembly, where his address was met with walkouts.

Trump remains optimistic, stating in an interview that both he and Netanyahu are eager to reach a deal. While the framework aims for broader Middle East peace, a conclusive agreement on Gaza is yet undetermined, as indicated by a senior Israeli official. The stakes are high, with pressure mounting from hostages' families and public opinion polls reflecting a war-weary Israeli populace.