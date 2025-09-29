Moldova's European Dream: A Victory for Democracy

Moldova's recent parliamentary election outcome has been welcomed by the European Union as a positive step towards EU integration. The pro-European Union ruling party emerged victorious over its Russian-inclined competitor, marking a critical shift for the former Soviet state seeking to assert its independence from Moscow's influence.

European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized Moldova's choice for democracy, reform, and a European future, amidst external pressures from Russia. His comments highlighted the EU's readiness to support Moldova's journey towards membership, echoing the sentiments of many within the bloc.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive Commission, reiterated this support, stating that Moldova's clear vote for Europe, democracy, and freedom aligns with the EU's values. She assured continuous backing for Moldova as it progresses along this European path.

