Left Menu

Moldova's European Dream: A Victory for Democracy

The European Union praised Moldova's parliamentary election results as a strong move towards EU membership. Moldova's pro-EU party defeated its Russian-leaning rival, a significant step in distancing from Russian influence. Key EU figures expressed support, highlighting the country's choice for democracy and a European future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:35 IST
Moldova's European Dream: A Victory for Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova's recent parliamentary election outcome has been welcomed by the European Union as a positive step towards EU integration. The pro-European Union ruling party emerged victorious over its Russian-inclined competitor, marking a critical shift for the former Soviet state seeking to assert its independence from Moscow's influence.

European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized Moldova's choice for democracy, reform, and a European future, amidst external pressures from Russia. His comments highlighted the EU's readiness to support Moldova's journey towards membership, echoing the sentiments of many within the bloc.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive Commission, reiterated this support, stating that Moldova's clear vote for Europe, democracy, and freedom aligns with the EU's values. She assured continuous backing for Moldova as it progresses along this European path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France
2
Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd Sets Rs 950 Crore IPO in Motion

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
4
BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

BJD Launches Month-Long Yatra to Highlight BJP's Alleged Failures in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025