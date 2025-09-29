Kerala’s Call: Unwavering Support for Palestine
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed solidarity with Palestine, condemning alleged genocide in Gaza. Meeting with Palestinian Ambassador in India, Vijayan called for international intervention and emphasized Kerala's unwavering support for Palestinian rights and self-determination. He urged the UN and global community to establish peace and Palestinian statehood.
On Monday, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed his government's support for Palestine, denouncing the purported 'genocide' occurring in Gaza.
Vijayan expressed this solidarity during a meeting with Abdullah Abu Shawesh, the Ambassador of Palestine to India, at the legislative assembly. In his statement, he emphasized Kerala's steadfast stance with the Palestinian people and their right to justice.
He further called upon the United Nations and international community for immediate intervention to establish peace in the Middle East and support the creation of a Palestinian state. The ambassador appreciated Kerala's backing, highlighting the need for more global support.
