Germany Awaits U.S. Tariff Decisions on Pharmaceuticals and Trucks
Germany anticipates the United States imposing a 15% tariff on pharmaceuticals and heavy trucks. This follows President Trump's announcement of new import tariffs, prompting trade uncertainty. A White House official confirmed adherence to 15% tariff caps on patented drugs for nations with specific trade agreements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is bracing for a potential 15% tariff on pharmaceuticals and heavy trucks from the United States, as indicated by a German government spokesperson on Monday.
The announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's introduction of extensive new import tariffs last week, which include 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% charges on heavy-duty trucks - a move that has reignited global trade tensions.
A senior White House official later clarified that the U.S. administration would respect the 15% tariff ceilings on patented pharmaceuticals for countries that have trade agreements advocating such limits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Proposal to Change Financial Reporting Faces Renewed Push
Trump's Bold Bid: A New Dawn for Middle East Peace?
Trump Plaza Project Unveiled in Jeddah: A $1 Billion Vision
Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Potential Breakthrough for Gaza Peace Amid Escalating Conflict
Saudi Arabia's Billion-Dollar Trump Plaza: Expansion of U.S. Influence