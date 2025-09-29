Germany Awaits U.S. Tariff Decisions on Pharmaceuticals and Trucks

Germany is bracing for a potential 15% tariff on pharmaceuticals and heavy trucks from the United States, as indicated by a German government spokesperson on Monday.

The announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's introduction of extensive new import tariffs last week, which include 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% charges on heavy-duty trucks - a move that has reignited global trade tensions.

A senior White House official later clarified that the U.S. administration would respect the 15% tariff ceilings on patented pharmaceuticals for countries that have trade agreements advocating such limits.

