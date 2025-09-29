Left Menu

Germany Awaits U.S. Tariff Decisions on Pharmaceuticals and Trucks

Germany anticipates the United States imposing a 15% tariff on pharmaceuticals and heavy trucks. This follows President Trump's announcement of new import tariffs, prompting trade uncertainty. A White House official confirmed adherence to 15% tariff caps on patented drugs for nations with specific trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:23 IST
Germany Awaits U.S. Tariff Decisions on Pharmaceuticals and Trucks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is bracing for a potential 15% tariff on pharmaceuticals and heavy trucks from the United States, as indicated by a German government spokesperson on Monday.

The announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's introduction of extensive new import tariffs last week, which include 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% charges on heavy-duty trucks - a move that has reignited global trade tensions.

A senior White House official later clarified that the U.S. administration would respect the 15% tariff ceilings on patented pharmaceuticals for countries that have trade agreements advocating such limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

 Global
2
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

 United Kingdom
3
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

 United Kingdom
4
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025