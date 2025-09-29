Moldova's Victory: A Step Towards European Union Integration Amid Controversy

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has emerged victorious over the Russian-leaning Patriotic Bloc in a pivotal parliamentary election, as stated in Monday's results. The triumph marks a significant stride in Moldova's push to join the EU, distancing itself from Russia's influence.

The electoral outcome, with PAS securing 50.2% against the Patriotic Bloc's 24.2%, underscored a strong support for EU membership. European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized Moldova's choice for democracy and reform, amid alleged Russian interference. Leaders from France, Germany, and Poland praised Moldova for conducting a peaceful election.

Despite the victory, Moscow disputed the fairness of the election, citing the limited polling stations available for Moldovans in Russia and claims of voting violations. The opposition Patriotic Bloc and its leader Igor Dodon alleged irregularities, calling for protests and challenging the election's legitimacy.

