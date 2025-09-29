Left Menu

Political Clash Over Maharashtra's Dussehra Rally Amid Flood Crisis

Maharashtra BJP's Keshav Upadhye urged Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the annual Dussehra rally, suggesting reallocating funds for Marathwada flood relief. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut rebutted, defending the rally's tradition. Amid flood havoc, political debate over festival traditions versus urgent relief efforts intensifies in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the annual Dussehra rally in Maharashtra has sparked a heated political debate. Keshav Upadhye, the BJP's chief spokesperson in Maharashtra, called for redirecting the rally's expenses to assist flood victims in the Marathwada region.

In a pointed response, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that his party needs no guidance from the BJP, emphasizing that past Dussehra rallies proceeded after significant rainfalls. Raut defended the event, arguing that it offers crucial direction for the state amidst challenges.

As numerous areas in Maharashtra suffer severe flood damage, both parties remain steadfast in their positions. Upadhye criticized Thackeray's previous leadership during his tenure as chief minister, accusing him of inaction. The political confrontation highlights the broader debate over tradition versus immediate welfare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

